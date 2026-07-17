NaRRA CEO Engages Residents Ahead of Recovery Effort in St. Elizabeth

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Reconstruction and Resilience Authority (NaRRA), Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, visited some of the hardest-hit communities in St. Elizabeth on Thursday (July 16), engaging residents ahead of the agency’s recovery and rebuilding efforts in the parish.

The visit took General Anderson through Black River and the fishing community of Parottee, two of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Melissa when it battered St. Elizabeth in October last year.

The tour formed part of NaRRA’s preliminary engagement efforts as it prepares to roll out reconstruction and resilience initiatives across the island’s breadbasket parish.

Central to the agency’s approach is hearing directly from residents whose lives and livelihoods were disrupted by the hurricane.

“It was important for me to come down here to see and also to hear from the people of Parottee and the people of Black River, as to what they think about what has happened, and also just to listen to their ideas about reconstruction and resilience,” General Anderson told JIS News.

During discussions in Parottee, residents expressed differing views on the community’s future and the path forward for its recovery and development.

While some indicated a willingness to relocate after their homes were destroyed or severely damaged, others expressed a determination to remain, noting that the sea is their primary source of livelihood and that their deep-rooted connection to the community is not something they are prepared to relinquish easily.

General Anderson noted, however, that while the community has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of adversity, future rebuilding efforts must be guided by scientific research and technical expertise to reduce its vulnerability to future disasters.

“NaRRA’s promise is to build back better, stronger, more resilient,” the CEO maintained.

General Anderson added that engineers, climate experts and other specialists will play a critical role in determining the most appropriate rebuilding options.

He explained that their assessments will help ensure that reconstructed infrastructure is better equipped to withstand hurricanes, climate-related events and other hazards, including earthquakes.

Meanwhile, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining and Member of Parliament for St. Elizabeth South Western, Hon. Floyd Green, who accompanied the NaRRA team, said the visit marked an important step in shaping a recovery strategy that places residents at the heart of the decision-making process.

He explained that feedback from residents, including their concerns, recommendations and perspectives on relocation and rebuilding, will help shape a comprehensive master plan for Black River and Parottee.

“All our plans… all of our steps, moving forward, [will be guided] by the people. Everything that we do will be data-driven, but people [will always come] first,” Mr. Green said.