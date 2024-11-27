Nadia Morris Appointed as Executive Director of the Public Procurement Commission

The Public Procurement Commission (PPC) has appointed Mrs Nadia Morris, BSc, MBA, PMP as its new Executive Director, effective November 1, 2024.

The announcement was made by PPC Chairman, Mr Milverton Reynolds, CD, who expressed confidence in her ability to lead the organisation.

Mrs Morris brings to the position of Executive Director, extensive experience in public procurement, project management, and executive leadership.

Mr Reynolds noted, “We are confident that Mrs Morris will uphold the PPC’s values of transparency, accountability, and efficiency; advancing our mission to enhance procurement processes within the public sector.”

As Executive Director, Mrs Morris will lead the PPC in ensuring that public procurement is conducted with integrity and professionalism. “Her leadership will further strengthen the PPC’s role in promoting fairness and value for money in public spending,” Mr Reynolds added.

“I am honoured to take on this role and look forward to continuing the work of enhancing public procurement processes, ensuring transparency, and delivering value to the public,” said Mrs Morris.

Mrs Morris holds a Bachelor of Science in International Relations and Social Policy Administration and a Master of Business Administration in General Management from the University of the West Indies. She is also a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).

Prior to her appointment, Mrs Morris served as Acting Executive Director for five months.

She previously held positions as Senior Director of the PPC’s Procurement Management and Compliance Branch, and Manager of Technical Services.

Her career began at the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), with experience in both project management and international development procurement.