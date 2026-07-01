MYF and PriceSmart Foundation Launch YUTE Work II Programme

The MultiCare Youth Foundation (MYF), in partnership with the PriceSmart Foundation, has launched the MYF YUTE (Youth Upliftment Through Employment) Work II – Increasing Youth Resilience and Employability Project.

The 17-month initiative is designed to equip vulnerable youth with the skills, support, and opportunities needed to build positive and productive futures.

It will support 60 at-risk youth, ages 16 to 29, from underserved communities in Kingston, St. Andrew, and St. Catherine through a combination of life skills training, mentorship, vocational certification, internship placements, and psychosocial support.

Building on the success of the first YUTE Work initiative, which demonstrated positive outcomes in youth development and workforce readiness, the second phase seeks to further strengthen pathways to employment and personal transformation for vulnerable young people.

Speaking on the initiative, Executive Director of the MultiCare Youth Foundation, Mitzian Turner, said the programme reflects MYF’s ongoing commitment to addressing youth vulnerability through targeted interventions that promote resilience, employability, and social inclusion.

“The launch of MYF YUTE Work II reflects our continued commitment to creating sustainable pathways for vulnerable youth to achieve personal growth, economic independence, and long-term success. This includes providing opportunities for young people who need support, guidance, and access to meaningful employment.,” Mrs. Turner said.

“The strength of the YUTE model lies in its holistic approach. By combining life skills development, mentorship, psychosocial support, vocational training, and workplace exposure, we are equipping young people with the tools they need to successfully transition into productive and fulfilling futures,” she added.

Participants will receive training through the Passport to Success® curriculum, access to structured group mentorship, vocational skills training and certification, internship placements, and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) support for participants requiring additional psychosocial intervention.

For her part, Executive Director of the PriceSmart Foundation, Angela Venza, said the initiative reflects the Foundation’s commitment to investing in the potential of Jamaican youth.

She also underscored the importance of private-sector involvement in youth development.

“The private sector brings more than financial resources to youth development. It brings access to real workplace environments, professional networks, and employment pathways that are difficult to replicate through public programmes alone. When businesses take an active role in preparing young people for the workforce, they contribute directly to reducing unemployment, strengthening the labour pool, and building more resilient communities,” she noted.

The MYF YUTE Work II Project will last until August 2027 and is expected to improve participants’ employability, strengthen personal and professional competencies, and increase access to education and economic opportunities.