Murders Down in St. Catherine North Police Division

The St. Catherine North Police Division has recorded a 42 per cent reduction in murders since the start of the year.

Commanding Officer for St. Catherine North, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hopton Nicholson, made the disclosure during the St. Catherine North Community Safety and Security Unit Neighbourhood Watch Security Conference on Saturday (August 15), at the DOME, Spanish Town Police Station in St. Catherine.

“It is also the lowest number of murders recorded since the establishment of the division in 1996,” he said.

He noted that St. Catherine North, which is the largest police division in Jamaica, had historically been among the top-three divisions for murders.

“It is so big, and because of logistics and for proper management, they decided to split it… St. Catherine North and South,” SSP Nicholson added.

He said the improvement in the crime situation is contributing to a greater sense of security among residents and supporting increased economic and social activities within the division.

He noted that night time commerce has increased, with persons now able to shop and travel home safely later in the evening.

“If you go out into the market tonight at 10 or 11 p.m., there are persons coming from work. They buy produce, and they take a taxi and go home. That could not happen some years ago,” he said.

“There are vendors out there who are still selling, and you can buy produce and take a taxi and reach home. That is a sense of security that we are all proud of and we hope for it to improve as we go along,” he added.

He also pointed to improvements in the housing situation in St. Catherine North, noting that persons who previously avoided the area are now seeking to live there.

“A few, probably a decade ago, people were running away from St. Catherine North. Now the people are running to St. Catherine North,” he said.

SSP Nicholson said the reduction in crime must go beyond lowering the number of murders and should also focus on ensuring that residents feel safe in their communities.

“The strategic vision of the JCF really is not just to bring down murders but for people to feel safe, not because you are not affected by it but because you always feel that you are safe,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of community involvement in sustaining the gains made in crime reduction, noting that safer communities require cooperation between residents and law-enforcement agencies.

“It takes an entire community… . So, when we prevent crime, when we build safer communities, we strengthen communities so that communities work together, along with law-enforcement agencies, to prevent crime,” he said.

SSP Nicholson also outlined the wider benefits of crime prevention, including the protection of lives and property, improved economic activity and reduced pressure on public services.

He said effective crime prevention helps to create environments where citizens can live, work and raise families without fear, while encouraging businesses and investors to operate in communities where law and order are maintained.

He further urged residents to play an active role in safeguarding their communities, particularly by reporting concerns and supporting initiatives aimed at keeping young people in school and reducing opportunities for criminal activity.

SSP Nicholson said the police are focused on denying potential offenders opportunities to commit crimes, while encouraging residents to work alongside law enforcement to strengthen community safety.

He encouraged participants at the conference to continue working together to develop and implement strategies that will further improve safety and security across St. Catherine North.