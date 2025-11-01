Municipal Buildings in Western Parishes Severely Damaged by Hurricane Melissa

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says several municipal buildings in western parishes sustained extensive damage during Hurricane Melissa’s passage on October 28.

He made the disclosure during Thursday’s (October 30) press briefing at Jamaica House.

“I was able, [on Thursday], to make contact with the Mayor of Falmouth, and it is not a pretty reading coming out of Trelawny,” Mr. McKenzie said.

He reported that the municipal building, infirmary, Roads and Works Department, Poor Relief Office, Disaster Office, courthouse, and fire station were either destroyed or severely damaged.

“Both markets in Falmouth have been severely impacted, and the Drop-in Centre which was used to house persons during the hurricane has been flooded,” Mr. McKenzie said.

The Minister also noted that St. James and St. Elizabeth experienced comparable levels of destruction.

“In St. James, the municipal building has been damaged, the infirmary’s roof has gone, [and] the walkway has been destroyed. In St. Elizabeth, the municipal building, the infirmary, the fire station and all the markets have been severely damaged,” Mr McKenzie informed.

He further stated that the damage sustained by the municipalities has severely compromised their ability to carry out essential functions.

“It means that the revenue base of our municipalities has been severely impacted. We are doing an assessment to see how we are going to be able to cushion that fallout as it relates to the revenue base of the municipalities,” Mr. McKenzie said.