Multipurpose Courts at Greater Portmore High Upgraded

The Greater Portmore High School in St. Catherine now boasts two newly upgraded multipurpose courts, providing safe spaces for students to engage in physical activity and develop their athletic skills.

The $5-million project was carried out through the Sports Development Foundation (SDF) under the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport and involved the resurfacing and marking of the courts.

At the recent handover ceremony, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, said the “these facilities are not just places to play games; they represent an investment in the future of our youth”.

“They provide a safe and modern space for students to engage in physical activity, learn teamwork, develop discipline, and foster a healthy lifestyle. These are qualities that extend far beyond the sports field and into all aspects of life,” she noted.

Minister Grange emphasised that access to quality sports facilities is a basic right of all Jamaicans and highlighted sport’s vital role in character-building, talent development, and social inclusion.

She commended the SDF for its efforts in constructing and renovating sports facilities across the island, sharing that nearly $90 million has been invested in developing sports infrastructure since the start of 2024.

She outlined the Government’s broader sports development strategy, which includes major investment in youth programmes through the Institute of Sports (INSPORTS).

Through initiatives like the Primary Schools All-Island athletics, football, and netball tournaments, and the Little League Football Competition for Basic Schools, more than $50 million is spent annually to introduce sports to children, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Minister Grange also affirmed the Government’s continued support for elite athletes.

The Jamaica Athletes Insurance Plan (JAIP), which offers health, life, and accident coverage to national athletes, has recorded approximately $57 million in premiums as of January 2025.

An additional $72 million has been disbursed under the Athlete Assistance Programme and through appreciation grants to Jamaica’s Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic delegations.

Further support includes funding for repairs to local sports facilities, including football fields and clubhouses, to ensure their ongoing use and improvement.

“These efforts are a testament to our unwavering commitment to repositioning our goals and embracing the process of change,” Minister Grange said.

“As we continue to invest in our athletes, in sports infrastructure, and in our people, we are confident that Jamaica will remain a powerhouse in the world of sports,” she expressed.