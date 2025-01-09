Multimillion-Dollar Port Royal Pipeline Upgrading Project Commissioned into Service

The $533-million Port Royal Potable Water Transmission Main Upgrade Project, which will enhance access to water supply for residents of Port Royal and surrounding areas, was officially commissioned into service by Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Tuesday (January 7).

Spearheaded by the National Water Commission (NWC), the project, which commenced in 2023, involved the replacement of 8.6 kilometres of aging cast-iron pipelines with state-of-the-art 300mm (12”) High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) pipes, which will provide a more reliable and continuous potable water supply, while minimising environmental impact.

It will benefit approximately 2,000 residents as well as up to 3,000 cruise-ship passengers and local businesses.

Delivering the keynote address at the ceremony held at Port Royal Town Centre, Prime Minister Holness said, “We have made this massive investment again in water and we have one more major investment to make, which is in the sewerage. We have actually built the sewage plant so, now, we have to lay the pipes to connect the homes and the facilities to that treatment plant.”

He also announced another major investment to come “in a beautiful road from the roundabout straight into the town.

All this investment coming here is to create Port Royal as a new destination, not just for tourists to come but to enhance what is already the case”.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Matthew Samuda, noted that the Port Royal Potable Water Transmission Main Upgrade, marks a significant milestone “in our ongoing journey to improve the lives of our citizens, fortify our infrastructure, and secure a sustainable future for our communities”.

“Port Royal holds a special place in Jamaica’s cultural and economic fabric. However, for years the aged cast-iron pipelines that served this area presented persistent challenges, frequent breaks, unreliable water supply, and environmental risks hindering the growth and development of this unique township,” he noted.

The commissioning marked the completion of Phases 2 and 3 of the project.

Phase 2 involved upgrades to the pumping facility near the Port Royal town centre and included installation of new duty and standby pumps at the NWC’s Morgan’s Harbour Relift Station, refurbishing of a 60,000-gallon reservoir, and major enhancements to the distribution network at a cost of $100 million.

Phase 3 was undertaken at a cost of $433 million and focused on replacement of the aged pipelines with HDPE pipes.

Completion of the project not only ensures adequate and reliable water supply but also improves water distribution at acceptable pressures and flows.

It is expected to lead to greater customer satisfaction and the potential regularisation of existing accounts, ultimately increasing revenue for the NWC.

The durable HDPE pipelines will reduce frequent repairs and minimise disturbances to local ecosystems, including mangroves and beach areas.