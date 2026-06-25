Multifaceted Approach to Tackling Illicit Firearms

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Delroy Chuck, says the Government is pursuing a multifaceted approach to dismantle the networks responsible for the trafficking and use of illegal firearms in the country, which help to fuel crime.

“This approach is anchored in stronger legislation, enhanced law enforcement capabilities and deeper collaboration among all stakeholders within the criminal justice system,” he said.

Speaking at a firearms identification and classification training workshop for legal personnel at the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine in St. Andrew on June 24, Minister Chuck noted that significant investments have been made to strengthen the technological capabilities of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and supporting agencies, including the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA).

“Through enhanced surveillance systems, improved intelligence gathering mechanisms, advanced forensic capabilities and the deployment of modern technologies, we are better positioned to detect, intercept and disrupt the illegal movement of firearms and ammunition,” he pointed out.

Minister Chuck said that the measures are bearing fruit, with a steady reduction in crime and violence, especially murder, over the last four years.

From a nine per cent reduction in 2023, murders dropped by 19 per cent in 2024 and a further 42 per cent in 2025, moving from just under 1,500 to under 700.

“We are hoping, this year, to achieve below 500 [murders]. We’re working on it, but a lot depends on how we can control the movement of guns into Jamaica and across Jamaica,” the Minister said.

He pointed out that the fight against gun crime cannot be won by any single institution acting alone, noting that success demands coordination, cooperation and a shared understanding among all actors within the justice sector.

The Minister welcomed the one-day workshop spearheaded by the United Nations Regional Centre for Peace, Disarmament and Development in Latin America and the Caribbean (UNLIREC).

The objective was to strengthen the capacity of the judiciary and law enforcement to improve the investigation and prosecution of firearms-related crimes.

Minister Chuck said that the inclusion of members of the judiciary alongside representatives of the JCF and the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) underscores the importance of strengthening inter-institutional coordination and ensuring coherence across the justice sector.

“This workshop is designed to equip justice sector actors with essential knowledge that will undoubtedly enhance the quality of investigations, improve prosecutorial outcomes and support informed judicial decision-making. Such capacity-thinking initiatives are indispensable as we continue our efforts to modernise and strengthen Jamaica’s justice system,” he said, commending

UNLIREC for its leadership and vision in organising the initiative.

Senior Policy Advisor, UNLIREC, Jason Francis, said his organisation stands ready to continue to support Jamaica and its institutions to combat matters concerning firearms and firearms trafficking.