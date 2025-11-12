Multi-Pronged Approach to Restore Telecommunications Service in Areas Impacted by Hurricane

The Government is using a multi-pronged approach to restore telecommunications service in communities most impacted by Category Five Hurricane Melissa.

This is being done through the provision of free community Wi-Fi by the Universal Service Fund (USF) and the distribution of more than 700 Starlink devices.

Addressing a press conference at Jamaica House on November 11, Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said, as well, that the Government continues to work hand-in-hand with the telecommunications providers to restore service across the island as quickly and safely as possible.

He noted that the USF will continue its community Wi-Fi rollout, adding that Bethel Town and Whitehouse in Westmoreland, Huntley in Manchester, and Lucea in Hanover have public Wi-Fi access.

“Work is ongoing today in Petersfield, and by the end of the week, additional installations will be completed in Malvern, Siloah, Hopewell, Darliston, Grange Hill, and Montpelier,” the Minister said.

He further informed that the continued distribution of Star Link kits will further enhance communication, strengthen logistical coordination, and accelerate the national response in affected areas.

He said that Starlink satellite units have been distributed to the Jamaica Defence Force, Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, Jamaica Fire Brigade, and the Ministry of Health and Wellness to support ongoing operations.

“Starlink has a team here from their head office working with us, and I would like to say that apart from the 400 [devices] that were made available by Starlink head office, and 200 that have been distributed by Medicorp, one of the charitable organisations, and another 100 given to the Government by other donors, we would have had 700 Starlink [devices] that would have been distributed within the last seven days,” the Minister noted.

He reminded persons that Starlink is of no use unless it is activated and connected. “Our ability to get more will be based on that. I am happy to say that I found a local supplier who has 250 to 350 Starlink in stock in Jamaica, which we’ll be moving to acquire, so that we can roll out the full apparatus of Starlink that is required for all essential government and NGOs (non-governmental organisations) that are working in this area,” Mr. Vaz said.

“So, we don’t know the number yet. We’re still compiling, still waiting on information to come, but the plan is between Starlink and the two telcos to be able to have those five parishes (St. Elizabeth, Westmoreland, Hanover. St. James and Trelawny) covered fully in terms of telco services in the shortest possible time,” he shared.

Meanwhile, he indicated that overall customer connectivity for Flow is currently 49 per cent, with 73 per cent of Flow’s fixed network facilities back online.

“Flow reports, as of November 10, operating at 87 per cent of pre-hurricane levels. Significant strides have been made across the island, and recovery efforts are also advancing steadily. Clarendon has 75 per cent of the sites, Manchester 58 per cent, Portland at 48 per cent, and despite considerable challenges in the west, major progress is being made – St. Elizabeth now at 26 per cent; St. James, 25 per cent, and Hanover, 27 per cent,” the Minister said.

Furthermore, he noted that Digicel has restored 57 per cent of its mobile network, adding that the fixed and business networks are performing at 89 per cent and 75 per cent restoration.

Mr. Vaz added that work continues in Hanover, Trelawny, and Negril with ongoing microwave link realignment to stabilise service in these areas.

“Flow and Digicel are working hard to make sure that they get connectivity, and I’m working with them to get some additional spectrum, so that they can even improve their service during this time,” he said.