Multi-Agency Task Force Mobilised to Drive Hurricane Recovery In St. James

A multi-agency task force has been activated to coordinate and accelerate recovery efforts across St. James, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

This was announced by Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, while addressing the monthly meeting of the St. James Municipal Corporation on Thursday (November 13).

He informed that the task force is prioritsing vulnerable groups, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities, the homeless, and those currently housed in shelters, emphasising that “we’re ensuring that there is targeted support, outreach, and balanced aid distribution”.

Councillor Vernon indicated that the group has already commenced rapid response operations in collaboration with the municipality’s Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

He advised that clean-up activities are accelerating with strategic support from the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

“We will be doing night operations starting [Thursday] evening with the support of the JDF and led by the St. James Municipal Corporation,” the Mayor said.

Councillor Vernon informed that technical assessments of the parish’s roadways and drainage systems are also a central focus of the task force.

“Technical assessments of all roadways are under way to evaluate structural integrity and prioritise repairs. Drainage systems are being inspected and cost estimates are being prepared for urgent works,” he stated.

The Mayor also reported progress on the restoration of municipal signage, highlighting its role in enhancing public safety and supporting the resumption of commercial activity across the parish.

“We have written to advertising companies [regarding] restoration of their sign structures. The Corporation is prepared to extend a 50 per cent waiver in reconstruction fees for signs rehabilitated by the end of November.

Collapsed signs deemed imminently dangerous will be removed immediately at the owner’s expense,” he stated.

Mayor Vernon also highlighted the allocation of emergency funds to support immediate recovery efforts, noting that $51 million has been distributed across the 17 divisions for emergency works and clean-up activities.

In addition, data on vulnerable groups is being shared with donor organisations to guide relief efforts and ensure that aid reaches those most in need.

Meanwhile, Councillor Vernon emphasised the importance of sustained debris removal and the uninterrupted delivery of public services.

“We continue the removal of debris and intensify our road clean-up exercise by applying a higher level of urgency across the municipality, and within the city of Montego Bay. The St. James Municipal Corporation is open for business. All public services have resumed and our public car parks will resume operation on Monday (November 17),” he said.