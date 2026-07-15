MSMEs Urged to Take Advantage of Set-Aside Procurement Programme

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, is encouraging more micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to take advantage of the Government’s 20 per cent Set-Aside Programme.

He notes that the initiative is designed to increase the participation of small businesses in government procurement while providing them with the support needed to access and compete for these opportunities.

Speaking with JIS News during the New Testament Church of God Kingdom Builders Business Expo on July 11 in Old Harbour, St. Catherine, Senator Hill explained that the programme, introduced in 2019, reserves a percentage of eligible government contracts for MSMEs.

He noted, however, that while the Government has created these opportunities, it is incumbent on business owners to position themselves to take full advantage of them.

To help businesses become procurement-ready, the Ministry is partnering with the Public Procurement Commission (PPC) and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to continue taking its MSME roadshows across the island.

Minister Hill said the outreach sessions will take government support directly to entrepreneurs, providing practical guidance on the requirements and processes for participating in the public procurement process.

“We take it to them and say – ‘this is what you have to do… you have to get registered with the Companies Office [of Jamaica]’. You have to do one or two or three more things… and we help them to do it,” he said.

Senator Hill indicated that the Government expects increasing numbers of Jamaica’s estimated 425,000 MSMEs to participate in the programme over time.

He noted that MSMEs account for approximately 97 per cent of Jamaica’s taxpaying businesses and between 60 and 70 per cent of employers, emphasising that given their significant contribution to the economy, they should also have greater access to opportunities arising from government contracts.

Senator Hill added that the roadshows will continue to feature business pitch competitions, giving entrepreneurs an opportunity to secure grants of $100,000, $300,000 or $500,000 to help grow and strengthen their enterprises.

With the Public Procurement Commission now participating in the events, Senator Hill said entrepreneurs will receive technical guidance on accessing Government contracts and benefit from greater opportunities to engage with procurement officials and fellow business operators.

“That’s what we’re looking for – greater and more consistent participation in the public procurement system that the Government manages in this country,” Minister Hill said.