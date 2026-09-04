MSMEs Preparing to Enter Export Market Urged to Strengthen Quality Systems

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) are being urged to strengthen their internal quality systems as they prepare to enter and compete in international markets.

Export Research, Policy and Advocacy Manager at the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), Sheneecia Salmon, in making the call, said that obtaining the necessary certification is only one part of becoming export ready.

“Quality is not demonstrated only by placing a certification or a logo on the package. It is demonstrated by a system of evidence,” she pointed out.

Ms. Salmon was addressing part two of the recent Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) ‘Virtual Biz Zone’ webinar, which focused on preparing products for international markets.

She noted that exporters must be able to demonstrate how their products are made, including the raw materials used, processing methods, controls implemented and whether the finished product meets required specifications.

“If the regulator and the country that you’re exporting to decide that they want to have access to this information, then you must be able to provide it,” she said.

She encouraged MSMEs to establish documented procedures, use approved suppliers, maintain proper records and ensure that equipment used in production are appropriately calibrated.

Ms. Salmon also stressed the importance of traceability, particularly when products have already entered an overseas market.

“A recall plan is something that’s very important,” she said, while encouraging businesses to maintain lot records and retained samples and conduct checks on critical product attributes, labels, seals, coding and net weight.

She further advised stakeholders to ensure that their products are specifically prepared for the requirements of their target markets, noting that a “product that sells successfully in Jamaica, doesn’t automatically mean that it will be ready for another market”.

“It may work in Jamaica. However, when you are exporting, then it is very important to consider what is required in that destination market before you do your final print to export that product,” she said, advising businesses to research destination-market requirements for packaging, labelling, formulation, product size and pricing before committing to production for export.

Ms. Salmon noted that such preparation can help MSMEs avoid costly mistakes, including producing packaging or labels that do not meet the requirements of the intended market.

She further urged exporters to ensure that packaging is suitable for transportation and storage, while considering factors such as weight, durability and the specific requirements of chilled or frozen products.

During the session, businesses were further encouraged to assess consumer preferences in their target markets and, where necessary, adapt their products accordingly.

Using Jamaica’s popular hot sauces and jerk seasonings as an example, Ms. Salmon noted that exporters may need to adjust product formulations to suit the tastes of consumers in different countries.

She also encouraged MSMEs to assess their competitors before entering an overseas market, paying attention to pricing, presentation and product positioning.

The JBDC Virtual Biz Zone forms part of the Corporation’s efforts to equip MSMEs with practical information and business-development support to improve competitiveness and prepare local enterprises for sustainable growth in international markets.