MSME Business Roadshow Stops in St. Catherine

More than 70 micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) from St. Catherine benefited from a range of services to improve and grow their operations.

The services were provided at the MSME Business Roadshow held on Thursday (January 16) at the Twickenham Park Church of the Open Bible in the parish.

It was the first event held for the year under the national initiative being undertaken by the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The aim is to empower Jamaica’s MSME sector through strategic networking, and access to financing and digital technological solutions to strengthen their businesses and increase productivity.

In his address at the opening ceremony, Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, said the roadshow aims to facilitate and encourage MSMEs to grow their operations and place them on a path to export their products and services.

He noted that, with 6,543 registered businesses, St. Catherine has a vibrant ecosystem of entrepreneurs and “the Ministry is here to help to make your business successful”.

“I look forward to seeing the success stories that will emerge from this roadshow,” he said.

During the event, entrepreneurs were given access to business development services and information on how to access government incentives and export opportunities.

Representatives from departments and agencies under the Ministry and other partners were on hand to offer valuable insights, services and guidance.

Group Country Representative Jamaica, IDB, Natacha Marzolf, in her remarks, signalled the IDB’s continued support for the event to drive the success of the local MSME sector, which she noted, is critical to economic development.

“We are very pleased to once again partner with the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce on this initiative to help Jamaica’s entrepreneurs to innovate, export and grow. Our vision is to see a Jamaica that is expanding economically and a population that is thriving,” she said.

The MSME Business Roadshow featured micro- and small-business pitch competitions, with cash grants of $200,000 and $400,000 respectively to five businesses in each category, to help participants improve their operations.

Upcoming Roadshows will be held at the Juici Empowerment Park in Clarendon on February 20 and St. Elizabeth Technical High School on March 6.

Entrepreneurs can register for the roadshow at roadshow.miic.gov.jm.

Partners in the staging of the events include the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) through its Community Renewal Programme (CRP), HEART/NSTA Trust, Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), Jamaica Broilers Group, Jamalco, Pepsi and Appliance Traders Limited (ATL).

The MIIC and the IDB are collaborating through the roadshow and other initiatives to enhance private-sector growth, bringing opportunities, services and knowledge to MSMEs at the local level.