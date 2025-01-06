MSME Business Roadshow Returns

The Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC) is advising of the return of its Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprise (MSME) Business Roadshow.

The event is set to take place on Thursday, January 16, at the Twickenham Park Church of the Open Bible in St. Catherine, starting at 9:00 a.m.

Under the theme ‘Start. Innovate. Export. Grow’, the Roadshow is designed to empower Jamaican MSMEs by equipping them with essential tools, knowledge, and connections to drive innovation, expand market reach, and stimulate business growth.

Interested participants are encouraged to register now at https://roadshow.miic.gov.jm/ to secure their spot at the event.

The St. Catherine stop is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to support MSMEs and will provide expert advice on starting, managing, and scaling businesses; insights into innovation strategies to boost competitiveness; guidance on exporting Jamaican products and services successfully; and networking opportunities with industry leaders, financial institutions, and support organisations.

The roadshow is being hosted in collaboration with key partners, including the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), HEART/NSTA Trust, Development Bank of Jamaica Limited (DBJ), Jamalco, Pepsi Jamaica, and other stakeholders.

This collaboration is to ensure a robust support framework to help Jamaican entrepreneurs thrive.

It also serves as a gateway to success for Jamaica’s MSMEs, providing practical solutions and actionable insights to foster growth and innovation in 2025 and beyond.

For more information on the roadshow, persons may visit the Ministry’s website at https://miic.gov.jm/ or send an email to info@miic.gov.jm.