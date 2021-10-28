MSET And U.S. Embassy Enhance Bilateral Cooperation in Information and Communication Technology, Cybersecurity, Education, and Renewable Energy

A Ministerial and Technical delegation led by Hon. Daryl Vaz, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, visited Arizona State University (ASU) October 11-12 to explore a potential partnership with ASU in establishing a cybersecurity school of excellence in Jamaica. The Ministerial delegation included the Hon. Fayval Williams, Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security and Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation. The delegation discussed a partnership with ASU in virtual and digital learning programs, cybersecurity, technical and engineering education, and renewable energy research.

Following the study tour of ASU, the delegation traveled to Washington, DC October 13-15 to engage with the U.S. Government (USG) on opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation in digital workforce training, cyber defense, renewable energy, and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) regulatory policy. The United States and Jamaica considered potential U.S. assistance in developing Jamaica’s broadband, energy, and water infrastructure needs. While in Washington, the delegation met with USG Government officials from the State Department, USAID, Department of Defense, Development Finance Corporation, Department of Energy, US Trade Development Agency, and Department of Commerce. The USG representatives included Mark Wells, Deputy Assistant Secretary from the State Department, Beth Urbanas, Deputy Assistant Secretary from the Department of Energy and Peter Natiello, Acting Assistant Administrator for USAID, among other senior USG officials.

Both countries signed a Joint Declaration on Cooperation on 5G, which espouses the development, deployment, and commercialization of 5G networks based on the principles of fairness and transparency applicable to open market competition, and in keeping with the rule of law.