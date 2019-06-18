Mr. Seaga’s Body to Lie In State at National Arena

Story Highlights The body of late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, will lie-in-state on June 19 and 20 at the National Arena in Kingston.

Members of the public can visit the location between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to pay their respects.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, the casket will remain closed and draped with the national flag. Those paying their respects will file past solemnly as directed.

Also on June 19, there will be a special sitting of both Houses of Parliament in tribute to Mr. Seaga, beginning at 2:00 p.m.

A period of official mourning will commence on Wednesday, June 19, and end on Saturday, June 22.

Mr. Seaga, who was Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister, died at hospital in the United States on March 28. He was 89 years old.

The State Funeral for Mr. Seaga will be held on Sunday, June 23, beginning at noon, at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, 1 George Headley Drive in Kingston. Interment will follow at National Heroes Park.