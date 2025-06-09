MPM Operations Manager Says Early Waste Management Education Vital for A Cleaner Jamaica

Jamaica’s future will be cleaner if children are taught proper solid waste management practices from an early age, says Regional Operations Manager at MPM Waste Management Limited, Dramaine Jones.

Speaking with JIS News during a National Solid Waste Day exposition on June 6 at Rudolph Elder Park in Morant Bay, St. Thomas, Mr. Jones emphasised that schools are a critical partner in the entity’s drive to safeguard the environment.

“One of the focuses that we have taken is to look at schools and to see how best we can share information with schools and have children understanding why we need to manage our solid waste. This is a way to help them in terms of spreading the message to their parents and also changing their behaviour while they grow,” he said.

Mr. Jones further underscored that, “if you grow a child with the right practices, we will start to feel the impact within three to four years”.

The exposition, held under the theme ‘Pass Di Broom: End Plastic Pollution, the Future is Reusable’, featured schools in St. Thomas competing in various solid waste management challenges, including a ‘Waste to Art’ competition, a jingle competition, puzzles, and more.

MPM Waste Management Limited’s parent company, the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), conducted a washing of Morant Bay’s town centre ahead of the event.

In her address, Member of Parliament for St. Thomas Eastern, Dr. Michelle Charles, urged residents to take care of their island home.

“I am encouraging everyone, not just the young ones, to choose Jamaica and recycle the plastic bottles. We have to be aware of what we are doing, as students, teachers, residents and lovers of our country, to respect the environment,” she said.

Several companies set up displays at the event, including the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo), Infiniti Co-operative Credit Union, the St. Thomas Health Department, Sagicor, and the NSWMA’s Parks and Gardens Department. The St. Thomas Municipal Corporation also partnered in the execution.