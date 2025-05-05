Mount Olivet Comes Alive for Annual Sports Day

Mount Olivet Boys’ Home in Walderston, Manchester, came alive with vibrant energy and competitive spirit as the facility hosted its annual Sports Day recently.

The boys displayed their athletic prowess, discipline, and teamwork as they competed in track and field and novelty events such as lime and spoon and maths races.

Activities culminated with a spirited football match, with the Blue Team securing victory over the Red Team, 4-0.

The Blue Team also took the coveted champions trophy after earning the most points on the day.

The Sports Day, organised by the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), provided an opportunity for staff, alumni, and members of the surrounding community to participate and show support.

It involved support from returning sponsors, Cal’s Manufacturing Limited, JP Tropical Farms and Trade Winds Citrus, whose contributions covered refreshment for the wards and staff.

Director of the Mount Olivet Boys’ Home, Sophia Morgan, lauded the day’s success and expressed appreciation to all who contributed.

“With heartfelt gratitude to the JIS and the generous sponsors, we were able to participate in yet another Sports Day initiative. For years, it has sparked camaraderie, resilience, and joy among our boys, creating lasting memories and fostering a spirit of unity that will continue to inspire them,” she told JIS News.

The sponsors reaffirmed their commitment to supporting initiatives that promote the physical and emotional well-being of children in State care.

Marketing and Promotions Officer at Cal’s Manufacturing Limited, Samantha Holness, said the entity was “proud to be a part of the initiative”.

“Cals Manufacturing has always been a brand that is keen on supporting local initiatives. Partnering with the Jamaica Information Service on this initiative to support the Mount Olivet Boys’ Home was a natural decision for us, as it aligns with our commitment to youth development and national growth. Giving back to the kids at Mount Olivet is important to us because every child deserves to feel seen, supported, and inspired to dream beyond their current circumstances,” Ms. Holness told JIS News.

Mount Olivet Boys’ Home, which operates under the umbrella of the United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, continues to serve as a haven and nurturing environment for boys, aged eight to 17, who need care and protection.

The Sports Day remains one of the key annual events aimed at holistic development and social integration.

The home, which the JIS adopted in 2009, is the agency’s main corporate social responsibility project.