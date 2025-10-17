Mount Olive Farm Road Rehabilitated

The Mount Olive Farm Road in West Rural St. Andrew has been rehabilitated at a cost of $16 million and is expected to improve access for farmers and residents in the community.

The 560-metre roadway is now equipped with proper drainage and supporting infrastructure, and will enhance productivity, reduce transportation costs, and uplift the overall quality of life for the residents.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, said the upgraded roadway, represents a key investment in rural development and demonstrates the Government’s continued commitment to improving farm roads across the island.

“The beauty about farm roads, it does not just help farmers, it helps the entire community…It uplifts the standard of living. These children are now growing in a different community,” Mr. Green said at the official opening of the roadway recently.

He emphasised that proper infrastructure is critical to the growth of the agricultural sector and the well-being of rural communities.

“It doesn’t make sense to have your farm, and you can’t get to it. It doesn’t make sense you have your produce, and you can’t get to market, and we know part of your big expense comes from the road,” he said.

Mr. Green also highlighted the Government’s continued investment in farm road rehabilitation, through the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA).

“Between 2012 and 2016…24 farm roads were fixed across the country. Last year…over 56 major… and 30 minor farm road projects were completed… totalling more than 80 roads in one year,” he said, adding that the Ministry’s annual budget for such projects has increased from $800 million to $900 million.

He also commended the women farmers in the area and encouraged all farmers to embrace technology to improve productivity and competitiveness.

For his part, local farmer Chad Williams told JIS News that the new road has already made a positive difference in his operations.

“The new farm road has significantly improved my ability to transport crops as it relates to the smoother road surface…It reduces wear and tear on my vehicle…and increases accessibility to and from the farms. Ultimately, it improves productivity,” he said.

He added that vehicle maintenance costs will decrease, allowing him to reinvest in his farm operations and increase overall profitability.

He further noted that the upgraded road has led to increased investor and buyer confidence.

“In prior times, we had bad roads, vehicles couldn’t navigate the road properly, so people were hesitant to visit. With the new road structure…people are more inclined to visit the farm, which leads to increased visits from potential buyers and more opportunities,” he said.

Resident, Kamar Marriott also welcomed the development, noting that it has eased travel and improved connectivity within the community.

“It reduces travel time to get to and from my destination…and it reduces wear and tear on my personal vehicle. There are now more public transportation options using the road, especially for our school children, so persons don’t have to walk long distances to the bus stop anymore,” she said.

The Mount Olive Farm Road forms part of the Ministry’s Farm Road Rehabilitation Programme to upgrade rural infrastructure, boost agricultural productivity, and strengthen livelihoods in farming communities across Jamaica.