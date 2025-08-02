Mount Alvernia High Receives $5 Million Donation Towards Auditorium

Mount Alvernia High School in Montego Bay, St. James, has received a $5 million donation from the Friends of Luke and the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ), marking the first major contribution towards the institution’s Centennial Legacy Project.

The funds will be used to refurbish the school’s multi-purpose auditorium, which also serves as a cafeteria and performance centre for students. The project will include installation of air-conditioning units, ceiling and floor repairs, and other aesthetic upgrades.

The donation was made in honour of the late Canadian-born philanthropist, Luke Therrien, who lived in Montego Bay for several years, attending the Junior Plus School, and considered Jamaica his home.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at the school on Tuesday (July 29), Principal of Mount Alvernia High, Kayon Whyne, expressed gratitude for the generous support.

She said that the auditorium will also benefit Mount Alvernia Preparatory and Chetwood Primary, which are part of the group of schools founded by the Allegany Franciscan Sisters that are also celebrating their centenaries.

Luke’s father, Ray Therrien, shared that it was founder of Friends of Luke, Joanne Robertson, who came up with the idea of the fundraiser with the aim of raising $1 million.

“Suddenly, we reached $5 million, it shows you the love and warmth of all of our friends and everyone who rallied together for this significant cause,” he said, noting that the donation is in keeping with his son’s benevolent character.

Mount Alvernia/Chetwood Centennial Committee Chairman, Marline Stephenson-Dalley, welcomed the donation.

“I’m really happy because it’s a great injection and we’re just hoping that we can leverage that amount that we have received today and more people will feel, in time, to come on board,” she said.