Mount Alvernia Day To Be Designated

Montego Bay’s Mayor, Councillor Richard Vernon, has announced that a special Mount Alvernia Day will be designated in recognition of the contribution of the institution, which is marking its 100th anniversary this year.

Speaking at the press launch of the Mount Alvernia Centennial Celebrations on Thursday (Nov. 21) at Hotel 39 in Montego Bay, the Mayor highlighted the “pivotal role” played by the group of schools in shaping the city.

“This institution has given our city …professionals and leaders. This institution has blazed a trail in the city of Montego Bay,” he noted.

“You have been the cornerstone of our city and our municipality, producing excellence in sports, academics, and all the other areas, and as a result, I believe you should celebrate,” the Mayor said.

“So, we don’t want you to celebrate 100 years [this year] and then for the other years, nothing. We want you to use it as a marker that each year at this time, it is Mount Alvernia Day in the Bay,” he added.

Councillor Vernon recommended that the councillor representing the division where the institution is located present the resolution declaring Mount Alvernia Day at the monthly meeting of the St. James Municipal Corporation.

Founded by the Allegany Franciscan Sisters, Mount Alvernia High School began in 1925 as St. James Academy, a small boarding school, and was soon renamed Mount Alvernia Academy.

The group of schools now include the Mount Alvernia preparatory and high along with Chetwood Memorial Primary.

Consultant Physiatrist and Mount Alvernia High past student, Dr. Paula Dawson, emphasised the contribution each school has played in moulding students and expressed her hope for the legacy to continue.

“These noble institutions would have nurtured us and provided a solid foundation for us to become stars in our own right,” she said.

“We must maintain our togetherness because together, we work better and, as a team, we can accomplish far more than we would on our own,” Dr. Dawson added.

The celebratory activities will commence on January 26 with a thanksgiving church service at the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral followed by brunch at the high school.

A beach party will be held on July 26 and a walk/run in the city on November 30.

Additional activities will be spearheaded by the respective schools throughout the upcoming year.