MOU Signed To Equip Inmates And Wards With Skills For Reintegration And Employment

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed by the Ministry of National Security, Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and HEART/NSTA Trust to equip inmates and wards of the State with the skills and training necessary to secure meaningful employment upon release.

The signing took place at the Ministry’s offices in New Kingston on Friday (June 27).

The signatories were Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe; Managing Director, HEART NSTA Trust, Dr. Taneisha Ingleton, and Commissioner of Corrections, Brigadier (ret’d) Radgh Mason.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, described the collaboration as a critical step in the strategic approach to rehabilitation and reintegration.

“We are not sending these young men and women into society as bare men and women; we are equipping them with the necessary tools and valuable skills that they will need to survive. By equipping them with vocational skills and certification, we enhance their employability and contribute to reducing the recidivism rate,” she said.

The State Minister noted that the comprehensive MOU will not only benefit inmates and wards in State care but also staff of the DCS and mentors of the We Transform Youth Empowerment Programme and will facilitate the inclusion of special projects such as the Citizen Security Plan and the Ministry’s ‘Liv Gud’ anti-violence campaign.

“We must use targeted approaches that are geared towards the holistic development of Jamaican citizens as we continue to advocate for peace, safety and security. This is, indeed, a significant move for DCS. In order for us to be successful in our rehabilitation effort, we must equip our staff and equip the mentors with the necessary tools. Rehabilitation is not a one-man mission; it takes collective effort; it takes reinforcement,” she said.

Brigadier Mason described the initiative as a game changer, noting that within the correctional context, education and training remain the most powerful tools to transform lives, reduce recidivism, and open pathways to meaningful reintegration.

Dr. Ingleton emphasised that the partnership is both urgent and necessary, given Jamaica’s recidivism rate, which ranges from 33 to 40 per cent.

“In year one, our goal is bold but clear – it is to train and certify at least 1,000 inmates and juvenile wards. Together we will build tailored curricula in partnership with the Department of Correctional Services,” she said.

Dr. Ingleton added that a Joint Governance Committee will oversee each phase of the collaboration, measuring outcomes, ensuring transparency, and driving results.

The initiative will span five years, subject to annual review.