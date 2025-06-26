Motorists Urged to Observe Road Safety Measures

Motorists are being urged to observe road-safety measures to reduce accidents and road fatalities.

Data from the Island Traffic Authority Daily Crash Report show that for the first quarter, road fatalities decreased by 15 per cent, compared to the same period last year, reflecting encouraging progress in road safety.

As of June 24, 2025, 183 lives were lost to road crashes, resulting from 164 fatal collisions.

Addressing the recent launch of Road Safety Month 2025 at Chambers Service Station in New Kingston, Science, Energy, Telecommunications and Transport Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said it is critical that all road users observe life-saving measures.

“This event serves as a declaration that as business owners, transport operators, public officials, parents, and citizens, we must come together to confront the ongoing crisis of road traffic injuries and fatalities in our country,” he said.

Noting that road users have a shared responsibility to observe safety measures that can help prevent accidents and save lives, Minister Vaz laid out several essential road safety measures.

He said that road users must obey traffic signals, speed limits and signs to ensure safe passage of all road users; avoid distractions while driving, such as using mobile phones or other electronic devices, and not to eat while driving, to maintain focus.

Motorists are also advised to conduct regular checks and maintenance of vehicles, with particular focus on brakes, tyres, and lights to ensure they are in good working condition.

The Minister also urged respect for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists to prevent accidents.

Mr. Vaz reminded motorists to reduce speed, which he said is the leading cause of crashes.

“Never drink and drive. Alcohol impairs judgement and coordination and even one drink can be deadly,” he said.

The Minister also urged the use of safety devices, such as seatbelts, helmets and child restraints.

He also urged parents and guardians to teach children proper road safety use from an early age.

“Road safety remains a significant challenge, not only for Jamaica but also for many small island developing states. It is widely recognised that despite having fewer vehicles, developing countries account for a higher proportion of global road fatalities,” he said.

This year’s Road Safety Month is being observed under the theme ‘Obey the Code, Respect the Road’.