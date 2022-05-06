Motorists to Be Diverted to New Alignment Along Kent Avenue, St. James

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that effective today, May 6, 2022, road users traversing the section of the Kent Avenue, between the Ironshore main road and the Whitehouse community, in St. James, will be diverted onto a newly created alignment. The roadway has been realigned to facilitate the expansion of the Sangster’s International Airport runway.
Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says the NWA and MBJ Airports Limited are now in the final stages of completion of the realignment works.
In the meantime, the NWA is advising that motorists may experience delays as they traverse the section of roadway leading from the Westgate Shopping Centre, to the Portobello community in St. James. This is as a result of ongoing works to rehabilitate the targeted section of the corridor.
Motorists are being advised to obey the posted warning signs and instructions of flag persons.