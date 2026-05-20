Motorists Encouraged to Plan Routes Before Leaving Home

Motorists are being encouraged to properly plan their routes before leaving home as part of efforts to reduce distracted driving and road crashes.

Speaking with JIS News recently, Manager of Corporate Communications and Public Relations at the Island Traffic Authority (ITA), Dontae Matthews, said route planning is an important principle of defensive driving.

“Know where you’re going and how much time it takes to get there, so you can know what time to leave out,” he urged.

Distracted driving refers to any activity that takes a driver’s attention away from the task of driving and can happen visually, manually and cognitively.

Mr. Matthews noted that poor preparation often leads drivers to engage in distracting activities, such as eating, grooming or adjusting navigation systems while driving.

He is further advising motorists to set their GPS destinations before driving off and check traffic conditions ahead of time, particularly if roadworks or diversions are expected.

Parents and guardians are also encouraged to pull over in a safe location if they need to attend to children or deal with other issues while travelling.

The Manager stressed that the Authority continues to work with several stakeholders to promote safe driving practices and reduce road fatalities.

He is urging all road users to remain alert and avoid distractions while operating vehicles.

“Remember the three types of distractions and ensure that you’re not caught in any of them,” he said.