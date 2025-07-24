Motorists Encouraged to Familiarise Themselves With Updated Vehicle Fitness Guidelines

The Island Traffic Authority (ITA) is encouraging motorists to familiarise themselves with the guidelines underpinning the Electronic Motor Vehicle Certificate of Fitness (e-Fitness) system, particularly in instances where vehicles do not pass inspection.

Director General of Road Traffic at the ITA, Colonel (ret’d) Daniel Pryce, clarified key misconceptions about inspection outcomes and fee structures during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on July 18.

His remarks formed part of the public education campaign surrounding the implementation of the e-Fitness system under the Road Traffic Amendment Act, 2025.

Colonel Pryce emphasised that failure to meet the required standard during inspection does not mark the end of the road for the vehicle owner.

“If your vehicle did not meet the standard, the examiner will annotate the defects that you would need to treat with and you [will be] encouraged to retain your certificate of fitness fee [receipt] so that you don’t have to pay another fee. Upon your remedying the faults, then we will go ahead, do the check and if you pass at that time, an e-certificate will be issued to you,” Colonel Pryce stated.

He further indicated that the new regime introduces updated certificate validity periods.

“For a new vehicle that is being registered for the first time in Jamaica, you will be given a certificate of fitness for five years. For vehicles that are used and are 10 years and younger, you will get a certificate of fitness issued for three years. Vehicles over 10 years will get a certificate of fitness for one year,” Colonel Pryce outlined.

The Director General indicated that a similar tiered system also applies to commercial and public passenger vehicles (PPVs), with specific adjustments.

“New vehicles that are bought and, again, registered for the first time in Jamaica… for commercial purpose… will get three years. A vehicle that is being registered, that is under 10 years, will have a certificate of fitness validity period of one year,” Colonel Pryce noted.

The Director General also sought to clarify misconceptions surrounding inspection fees and certificate validity.

“The fee that is paid for the inspection is for the service being offered by the Island Traffic Authority, not for a validity period. You pay one fee for the inspection and that will cover the five-year validity period, the three-year validity period, and the one-year validity period,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Colonel Pryce indicated that a vehicle’s history and condition may influence the duration of its fitness certificate.

“If, for some unfortunate reason, a new vehicle has a crash and there is significant structural damage, upon inspection by the examiner at the Island Traffic Authority Service Hub, a determination is made as to the extent of the damage and the validity period for the certificate of fitness,” he explained.

Colonel Pryce said this position is based on the understanding that a vehicle’s integrity is compromised following an accident, necessitating more frequent inspections.