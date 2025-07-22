Motorists Advised to Get Plate Number of Vehicle in Case of an Accident

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising motorists how to treat with traffic accidents now that the new electronic motor-vehicle fitness and registration system has taken effect.

Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on July 18, Chief Corporate Communications Officer at TAJ, Meris Haughton, said persons must ensure that they get the plate number of the vehicle involved in the accident.

“You can actually ask the person if they have their documentation, but similar to the police there is no guarantee that the person will have it, but you can actually take the plate number,” she noted.

Ms. Haughton stressed the importance of having the inclusion of third-party businesses to allow for an efficient system.

“I should add that in addition to the police, there are a number of third-party businesses that will have access to the Certificate Generation and Distribution Service, including the insurance company, financial institutions, because similarly, if somebody is getting a loan and they need to provide their documents, the truth is actually embedded in the system,” she stated.

Also speaking at the Think Tank was Director General of Road Traffic at the Island Traffic Authority (ITA), Colonel (ret’d) Daniel Pryce.

He advised motorists to ensure they file a police report in the event of a car accident.

“Additionally, I think the motorists will still have their [drivers’] licence that you can ask for. They will still have either a copy of their insurance or cover note that you can require of them. What is important is that you note the registration plate number. That also has to be backed up by your report to the police, because the police would have the information regarding that individual or that vehicle,” Colonel Pryce said.