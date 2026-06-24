Motorcyclists Must Be Licensed to Use the Road

Motorcyclists are being reminded that under the new Road Traffic Act they are required to have a valid rider’s licence to use the road.

Motorcyclists account for 35 or 26 per cent of the 135 persons killed in 121 fatal crashes since the start of the year.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Motorcycle Fatalities Reduction Strategist at the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and Community Engagement Lead for the National Helmet Wearing Coalition (NHWC), District Constable (DC) Marlon Fletcher, said amendments to the Road Traffic Act have removed a long-standing provision that allowed motorcyclists to operate with only a learner’s permit.

“For many years, you are able to operate a motorcycle with a learner’s licence, providing you had a clearly displayed ‘L’ on the front and rear of the motorcycle,” he said, noting that the arrangement created a loophole that was frequently abused by riders.

“That is a grey area that has been left unchecked for many years, where a biker could just go in the tax office, purchase a learner’s licence, and jump on a bike and go,” he said.

DC Fletcher pointed out that the revised legislation now places greater responsibility on motorcyclists to obtain the proper certification before using the nation’s roadways.

“The new Road Traffic Act now clearly states that you have to have a valid rider’s licence to operate a motorcycle,” he said.

He further explained that persons who only possess a learner’s permit can no longer ride independently.

“If you attempt to operate a motorcycle with a learner’s licence, you need to have a licenced rider six metres behind you on a separate motorcycle. So that grey area has now been taken out and we should see some greater compliance,” he said.

Despite the legislative changes, DC Fletcher expressed concern that many riders are still failing to obtain the required licence.

“We are still not seeing the compliance of people going and getting an actual rider’s licence because they are still flouting the law,” he told JIS News.

DC Fletcher said that obtaining a motorcycle licence is a relatively straightforward process and urged riders to become properly certified.

“Truth be told, it is easy to get a rider’s licence. Even if you have your original driver’s licence, you can just have motorcycle affixed to the back of it,” he said.

He explained that applicants are required to complete a practical examination at an examination depot.

“They set up a few cones, you go through the cones, you give a hand signal, you come back through the cones and you do a hill start and that’s it. You get a motorcycle licence,” DC Fletcher noted.

“So, it’s easy to get a motorcycle licence but people are just not doing it,” he said.