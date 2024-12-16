Motor Vehicle Importers Urged to Provide Accurate and Complete Applications

Motor vehicle importers are being urged to ensure that applications for motor vehicle import permits submitted through the Jamaica Single Window for Trade (JSWIFT) platform are complete and accurate.

JSWIFT, managed by the Jamaica Customs Agency (JCA), is a fully digital platform designed to simplify and expedite the import permit process.

By providing 24-hour access and integration with critical government systems such as the Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ), the platform verifies business registrations and facilitates seamless processing.

Training and Implementation Support Specialist at the JCA, Nickeisha Drummond, highlighted the importance of submitting accurate and complete applications to prevent delays, while addressing the Trade Board Limited’s (TBL) recent ‘Best Practices for Motor Vehicle Importation’ webinar.

The event saw participation from over 260 stakeholders including consumers, importers, customs brokers, and used car dealership owners.

Ms. Drummond said the TBL, which reviews the applications, has observed that “common application errors, such as missing documents and incorrect details, are significant contributors to processing delays.”

Importers are therefore urged to carefully review their applications before submission, ensuring all fields are completed and all necessary supporting documents are attached.

Highlighting the benefits of the JSWIFT platform, Ms. Drummond explained that “once an application is submitted, it is routed to the relevant border regulatory agency for processing.”

The platform automatically forwards approved permits to the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) World System, the JCA’s clearance platform, after submission and payment confirmation.

Motor vehicle importers were further encouraged to take advantage of JSWIFT’s streamlined services for faster processing and smoother clearance of import permits.

For assistance with system-related issues, applicants can contact the JSWIFT support team at support@jswift.gov.jm.

Additional information on submitting applications via JSWIFT and accessing trade facilitation tools are available at www.tradeboard.gov.jm.

Importers can also visit the website for updates about upcoming events and educational resources aimed at enhancing the importation process.