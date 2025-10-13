Mother of Six Gets Housing Unit

A mother of six children from the deep rural community of Long Bough in Clarendon, has been gifted a studio house, built at a cost of over $3 million, by the We Blossom Foundation Inc.

The unit was presented to Joy Nettleford on Saturday (October 11), where the Foundation also staged a community event, and distributed over 150 educational packages to children in the area.

In her remarks, Ms. Nettleford expressed her appreciation to God and the Foundation for receiving the house.

“I have to give thanks, without God, this could not happen. I feel good, because last night I slept in the house. God, who could it be? I am just giving thanks and give them (We Blossom Foundation) a round of thanks. I never expected this thing,” a tearful Ms. Nettleford said.

Her daughter, Tracey-Ann Morgan said the group, which is based in the United States, and consists of six Jamaican, and one Trinidadian, had showed what “true kindness, selflessness and community spirit really means”.

“What you have done for my mother goes far beyond construction. You have helped her build not just walls and a roof, but hopes, comfort and peace of mind. You didn’t just lend your hand, you gave your heart, you worked with dedication, patience and love and that can never be measured in money or time,” Ms Morgan stated.

For Assistant Pastor at the Long Bough Triumphant Church of God, Joan Casteller, the Foundation has done well in bringing relief to the beneficiary, whose living condition was highlighted in a local newspaper.

“You are going to get your blessing; may God continue to bless those that build this house. Your blessing is not going to come in one, it is going to come double fold, and may you continue this organisation,” she said.

Director of the group, Denise Gayle said the Foundation was formed on January 11, 2022, and officially got incorporated as a non-profit organisation on May 3, 2022.

She said the objective is to improve the lives of youth, families, and communities through direct assistance, supporting basic human needs, education, socioeconomic growth and spiritual upliftment.

“We are committed to fostering growth, achievement, and the mindset to make a difference. We came here and we delivered some school supplies for the kids within the community, and it is a wonderful feeling that yet again, we completed another mission, another family, kids, you know, are happy,” she told JIS News.

Co-Founder of the group, Gerald Lawrence said since the formation of the Foundation, they have assisted schools with computers, and done several other outreach projects in Jamaica, and the US.

“We did a lot of other very important and needful projects, but this is the biggest one we did for this family. I am thankful and feel good that we have something for the kids,” Mr. Lawrence said.