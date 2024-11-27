More Young People to Be Appointed to Ministry of Education Boards

More young persons will be appointed to advisory boards of agencies and departments within the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth, and Information to enable them to have a greater role in the decision-making process.

Portfolio Minister made the disclosure during the 15th sitting of the National Youth Parliament of Jamaica at Gordon House on Monday (Nov. 25).

“The boards in the Ministry of Education need to have young people on them; your voices have to be there. Every board that the Permanent Secretary has given to me, a young person will be appointed on there because your voices are absolutely important,” she said.

“We cannot be the ministry of youth, developing solutions for tomorrow and for today, and not have your voices there and that’s a commitment that I again make to all of you,” she pledged.

Dr. Morris Dixon said the Ministry needs the help of the youth in thinking through the issues that are facing Jamaica.

She urged them to “put your proposals on the table and get it to me so I can see what you are thinking. Your voices matter, your opinions matter to our Government.”

Dr. Morris Dixon said the Administration is moving towards greater youth engagement and encouraged the young people in attendance to take ownership of the policies that will affect their lives.

“Our young people’s energy, creativity and innovative spirit are truly unmatched. Those qualities are essential to addressing the challenges that we face as a nation and even more essential, in achieving the ambitious goals set forth in Vision 2030.

“The Government recognises the value of our youth, that is why unlike many countries in the Caribbean, we have a portfolio and department dedicated specifically for youth empowerment and engagement… your involvement in national development cannot be overstated. It is through your engagement that we will build the Jamaica we all aspire to, a Jamaica that is innovative, resilient, and forward thinking,” she stressed.

Dr. Morris Dixon reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to providing the resources and platform, as well as facilitating the networks that will enable them to become successful.

“Today’s 15th sitting is not merely about participation, it’s about creating spaces where your voices are heard, where your concerns are taken seriously and where your proposals are given the value and respect they desire,” she said.

Approximately 70 youth representatives engaged in robust discussions on pressing national issues.

Under this year’s theme: “YOUTH IMPACT 2024: Innovative Minds, Purposeful Action, Collective Triumphs”, the Youth Parliamentarians debated sub-themes under the following topics –Constitutional Reform and the Reform Process; Digital Transformation: Harnessing Tech through Public Policy; Front-of-Package Warning Labels: Empowering Consumers for Healthier Food Choices; Social Justice: The Justice System; and HIV Prevention among Young People (ages 15-24).

Also in attendance were President of the Senate, Senator Thomas Taveres Finson; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Heroy Clarke who represented the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness; Clerk to the Houses of Parliament, Colleen Lowe; Co-Chair, National Youth Advisory Council of Jamaica, Orville Levy; United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, Dennis Zulu; Executive Director, Jamaica Youth Advocacy Network, Shannique Bowden; and former youth parliamentarian, Odell Marsh who represented Opposition Senator, Gabriela Morris.