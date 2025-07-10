More Tourists Coming to Jamaica from Latin America

The tourism industry is celebrating another historic milestone this summer as the island records unprecedented connectivity with Latin American markets.

According to Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism, Hon. Delano Seiveright, the strategic expansion into high-growth regions is yielding tangible benefits, boosting visitor numbers, and fuelling economic activity across the country.

“This summer, Jamaica has reached a remarkable new level of connectivity with Latin America. Copa Airlines and LATAM Airlines now offer over 10,000 seats per month into Jamaica, marking a significant achievement in our efforts to diversify and strengthen our tourism industry,” he told JIS News in an interview.

Copa Airlines has increased its presence with seven weekly flights into Montego Bay and five weekly flights into Kingston, providing more convenient options for travellers from Latin American countries.

Meanwhile, LATAM Airlines continues its successful operation of non-stop flights between Lima, Peru, and Jamaica, connecting the island directly to one of South America’s key markets.

“Our traditional source markets remain invaluable, but we recognise that resilience in tourism requires diversification,” Mr. Seiveright emphasised.

“Expanding into high -growth regions like Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East is a critical part of our strategic vision. These efforts not only increase visitor arrivals but also support local businesses, from hotels and restaurants to craft producers and transportation providers,” he added.

In addition to scheduled flights, Jamaica is experiencing a surge in chartered services from Ecuador, which will bring more than 1,000 visitors to the island this summer.

These direct charters underscore the Government’s commitment to broadening its global reach and tapping into emerging markets.

The increase in visitor arrivals from Latin America and beyond translates into real economic benefits for Jamaican communities.

More travellers mean more spending in local shops, restaurants, accommodations, and transportation services, enhancing income for countless Jamaicans and supporting the livelihoods of small business owners, artisans, and workers across the hospitality and transport sectors.

“Every additional visitor means more income for our people, more opportunities for local artisans, and more vibrancy in our communities,” Mr. Seiveright said.

“Our aggressive airlift strategy is delivering measurable results, and we are committed to maintaining this momentum going forward,” he added.

Mr. Seiveright said that as Jamaica continues to capitalise on these new markets, the Ministry remains dedicated to fostering partnerships, enhancing infrastructure, and implementing innovative marketing campaigns to attract even more visitors in the coming years.

“Our goal is simple – to make Jamaica an accessible, welcoming, and must-visit destination for travellers from all over the world. This summer’s achievements prove that we are on the right track, and we look forward to building on this success to benefit our people and our economy,” he told JIS News.