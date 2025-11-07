More Than 8,000 Care Packages Distributed to Residents in St. James

More than 8,000 care packages have been distributed to residents across St. James as part of coordinated relief efforts led by the St. James Municipal Corporation, in partnership with several government agencies and volunteer groups.

Mayor of Montego Bay and Chairman of the Corporation, Councilors Richard Vernon, said that the parish-wide initiative has been “organised and robust” since the start of post-hurricane Melissa recovery operations.

“The St. James Municipal Corporation, since the response process started, has been very organised and robust in its approach to provide relief to citizens across the municipality,” he told JIS News following the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) meeting, held on Thursday (November 6).

He noted that the Corporation has been working closely with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the Social Development Commission (SDC), councillors, and other partners to ensure fair and efficient distribution of aid.

“We have created 17 teams across the municipality that are responsible for the distribution of food, organising, stocking and dispatch,” Councillor Vernon said.

“We have also received support from the Jamaica Defence Force and the Jamaica Constabulary Force to dispatch food, and food has been distributed to all 17 divisions,” he added.

The Mayor pointed out that in St. James Southern alone, approximately 1,000 packages have been distributed through the councillors and other relief groups.

Mayor Vernon emphasised that distribution efforts are non-political, noting that “all councillors, regardless of political party, receive packages and are asked to coordinate with other groups to ensure that those who need it, receive it”.

He said the Corporation continues to prioritise vulnerable populations, including the registered poor, homeless, disabled persons, and senior citizens, and will intensify efforts to reach those groups.