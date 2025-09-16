More Than 5,000 Tablets Redistributed to Schools

More than 5,000 tablets previously used in Jamaica’s 2022 Population and Housing Census have been redistributed to schools across the island under the Tablets in Schools programme.

Speaking with JIS News recently, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of eLearning Jamaica Company Limited, Andrew Lee, described the initiative as a significant step towards advancing digital education and inclusion.

The tablet redistribution is the result of a collaborative effort among eLearning Jamaica, the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN), and the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information.

“We’re focusing on primary schools. Our aim is to start early with the youngsters to ensure they develop the skills needed to thrive in a digital world. These tablets will go a long way in enhancing our vision to outfit every primary school with tablets, laptops, charging carts, and interactive panels,” Mr. Lee told JIS News.

The official launch of the redistribution took place on August 27, when 110 tablets were handed over to Christel House Academy in St. Catherine.

“They’re doing quite a bit to push STEM education. They’re even using the devices as part of their music and arts programmes,” Mr. Lee noted.

For her part, STATIN’s Director General, Ms. Leesha Delatie-Budair, noted that the programme not only highlights STATIN’s dedication to public accountability but also showcases the organisation’s commitment to sustainable national development.

“This represents a valuable partnership between government agencies working together for a shared national outcome. By donating over 5,500 devices, we’re expanding access to ICT equipment that aids learning, supports education equity, and contributes to sustainable development,” she said.

Ms. Delatie-Budair also underscored the environmental and educational benefits of repurposing the devices. She emphasised that rather than creating additional e-waste, the initiative gives these tablets a second life.

“Our message to the recipients is simple: seize the moment, seize the opportunity. Use it to build your ability to learn and grow, and to achieve your dreams,” she added.

The Tablets in Schools programme continues to be a cornerstone of Jamaica’s digital transformation in education, with plans to deepen partnerships and expand access to technology across the island’s school system.