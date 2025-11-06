More Than 36,000 Food Packages Reach Hurricane Victims

Director General at the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Commander Alvin Gayle, says that more than 36,000 food packages have been delivered to people who were severely impacted by the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

Giving an update at a Special Press Briefing for Hurricane Melissa Recovery, held at Jamaica House in Kingston on Thursday (November 6), he noted that a “massive relief operation” is being carried out through ODPEM, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

“Thousands of hot meals, hygiene kits, tarpaulins, cases of water have been issued throughout the island, and more is coming. Through the JDF – with the support of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, the private sector – the ODPEM has established under the JDF a large reception, staging, onward movement and integration operation to transport supplies… to the people who need it,” Commander Gayle stated.

He informed that ODPEM has been coordinating efforts through the JDF and international partners to airlift and enlist ground teams to deliver food, water, medical supplies and other items to the 184 shelters that remain open.

Approximately 2,487 people, primarily from St. Elizabeth, Westmoreland and Hanover who have been displaced, are being served by the opened shelters.

Commander Gayle added, however, that data from some shelters are limited as communication challenges persist.

The ODPEM Head expressed deep gratitude to international partners for the extensive support they have provided following the passage of Hurricane Melissa.

“We continue to clear significant amounts of humanitarian aid supplies at our airports and seaports successfully. International partners are on the ground with our teams. This is also a global effort, and we are deeply grateful to our international partners for the support thus far,” Commander Gayle said.

In the meantime, he urged the public to contact the ODPEM’s National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) if they are in need of assistance or they have information to share.

Commander Gayle indicated that ODPEM teams are on standby 24/7 to respond to calls.

The public can contact NEOC at 876-906-7668, 876-967-1105 or toll-free at 888-225-5637. They can also send an email to neoc@odpem.org.jm or follow the agency’s social media pages.

In a message to the public, Commander Gayle said: “We understand that these have been some challenging times and we acknowledge the challenges faced. Please know that the ODPEM’s response is one that is committed, coordinated and determined.

“We are fully engaged in a comprehensive multi-agency effort across the island to provide effective relief and restore services whilst prioritising the country’s needs. We will persist until every Jamaican is met,” he added.

The category-five storm made landfall in New Hope, Westmoreland, on October 28, and severely impacted sections of Manchester, St. Elizabeth, Westmoreland, St. James, Hanover, and Trelawny.