More Than 140 Jamaicans To Receive National Honours And Awards

Over 140 Jamaicans will this year receive National Honours and Awards for outstanding contribution to the country in various fields.

Heading the list of award recipients, which was published this morning (August 6) are businessman Keith Duncan; Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie; and Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), Dr. Marlene Street Forrest, who have been appointed members of the Order of Jamaica (OJ).

Mr. Duncan, who is JMMB Group Chief Executive Officer is being recognised for exceptional service in the field of Finance, Business and Social Development.

Minister McKenzie will receive the OJ for exceptional contribution to the Public Service in the area of Local Government and Community Development and Representational Politics, while Dr. Street Forrest is being honoured for exceptional Service in the field of Capital Market Development.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry Investment and Commerce, Sancia Bennett Templer; Olympian, Yohan Blake; businessman William Mahfood; and Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, are among 35 persons to receive membership in the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD).

Also conferred with the CD are noted poet, novelist, and short story writer, Olive Senior; Dr. Karen Webster-Kerr, for service in the field of Public Health and Epidemiology; and late journalist, Barbara Gayle, who is being recognised posthumously.

A total of 43 persons have been conferred with membership in the Order of Distinction in the rank of officer (OD).

Among them are Cleveland “Clevie’’ Browne for contribution to Jamaican Music in the area of Production; Techa Clarke-Griffiths for Public Service and contribution to the Trade Union Movement; Kevin Downswell for contribution to Gospel Music, locally and internationally; and Ricardo “Bibi” Gardner, for contribution to Sports, in particular football.

Twenty-nine persons will receive the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service {BH(M)}; 30 persons will receive the Badge of Honour for Long and Faithful Service {BH (L)}; and one person will receive the Badge of Honour for Gallantry {BH (G)}.

Four Jamaica Information Service team members are among the list of national award recipients, who will receive the Badge of Honour for Long and Faithful Service.

They are Veta McPherson for 34 years of service in the field of

Government News and Public Information; Paul Anthony Johnson, for 38 years of Public Service; Kavanaugh Campbell, for 36 years of service in the field of Government, News and Public Information; and Donovan Patterson, for 36 years of service to the Media Industry.

The awards will be presented at the investiture ceremony on National Heroes Day, October 20.