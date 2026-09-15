More Than 11,000 Hotel Rooms to Return to Inventory

More than 11,000 hotel rooms are expected to return to Jamaica’s tourism inventory between 2026 and 2027 as the sector continues its recovery, following the passage of Hurricane Melissa last October.

Speaking at the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) at Moon Palace Jamaica in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on September 14, Deputy Director of Tourism for the Americas, Phillip Rose, said the return of the rooms represents a significant milestone in the recovery of the sector.

“We’ve achieved approximately 70 per cent of recovery. It’s quite remarkable. The remaining 30 per cent will be open early in 2027,” said Mr. Rose.

He further indicated that the recovery is expected to gather momentum over the remainder of 2026, with several properties slated to reopen ahead of and during the winter tourist season.

The reopening schedule includes Zoetry, with 49 rooms expected to return in October, followed by 392 rooms at Sandals South Coast in November.

Mr. Rose informed that just over 1,900 additional rooms are expected to return in December, while approximately 3,500 rooms are slated to come back on stream during the first quarter of 2027.

“Overall, we have over 11,000 more rooms coming back on stream between 2026 and 2027 – that is a remarkable feat,” he said.

Among the properties slated to reopen in December are Bahia Principe Explore Runaway Bay; Sandals Resort Montego Bay and Sandals Caribbean Cay, formerly Sandals Royal Caribbean; Muthu Crystal Cove and Muthu Diamond Lagoon in Montego Bay, formerly Royal Decameron Cornwall Beach and Royal Decameron Montego Beach; and JOIA Rose Hall by Iberostar.

The properties scheduled to reopen during the first quarter of 2027 include Catalonia, formerly Holiday Inn; Dreams Rose Hall Resort & Spa; Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall and Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall; Jewel Grande; Breathless; Secrets St. James; Secrets Wild Orchid; MGM Grand Muthu Runaway Bay Club; and UNICO 18°77°.

Mr. Rose said the restoration of the country’s room stock is particularly important, given the strong demand Jamaica continues to generate in its source markets.

Between January and August 2026, Jamaica welcomed approximately 2.3 million

visitors and generated US$2.5 billion in tourism revenue.