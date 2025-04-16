More Than 100,000 Candidates Registered for 2025 CXC Examinations

More than 100,000 candidates from across the region have been registered to sit more than 600,000 subject entries in the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) May/June 2025 external tests.

This was disclosed by Registrar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Wayne Wesley, during a hybrid press conference on Tuesday (April 15), which coincided with the start of this year’s examination period.

It gets under way with the customary oral exams in modern foreign languages, including Spanish, French and Portuguese.

Dr. Wesley informed that the CXC team has worked hard to ensure that all is in place for the successful administration of the examinations, and offered best wishes to all the candidates.

“This will be another mammoth undertaking by CXC, but we are equal to the task. This is the culmination of many months of sacrifice, learning, studying and preparation. I encourage all our candidates to apply themselves and give their best effort. As you approach these examinations, remember to be cool, to be calm and to be confident that your preparation will take you through. You’ve got this,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Wesley advised that, effective 2026, all examinations administered during the January sessions will be offered electronically, either as e-assessment or hybrid e-assessment.

“In situations where candidates are unable to write their examinations electronically, they will be accommodated in the May/June sessions, where both paper-based and e-assessment will be administered,” he said.

Dr. Wesley assured that CXC will continue to execute its digital transformation strategy, specifically relating to the electronic assessment.

Meanwhile, CXC’s Director of Operations, Dr. Nicole Manning, informed that written exams for the 2025 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) tests commence on May 1.

These will end on June 6 for CSEC and June 11 for CAPE.