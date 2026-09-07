More Than $1 Billion Being Invested in Resources to Strengthen Teaching and Learning

The Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information is investing more than $1 billion in the resources needed to strengthen teaching and learning.

These include workbooks, readers, textbooks, eBooks, virtual learning solutions and supplementary materials.

“That means that our learners in primary and high schools will continue to benefit from core textbooks, and learning resources,” Portfolio

Minister, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, said during her 2026 Back-to-School broadcast on September 5.

“Also, we know that children learn best when they are well nourished.

Preparations for our nutritional support activities are on track.

The traditional cooked lunch programme is projected to benefit more than 160,000 students, and another 69,000 of our students in our most challenged schools will benefit from both breakfast and lunch,” she added.

The Minister further noted that in a quest to deliver better and more nutritious meals, the Ministry has continued to train the cooks in the schools, stating that this past summer, 316 cooks were trained and received Range Cook certification.

Dr. Morris Dixon also disclosed that psychosocial and psychological support, including trauma-informed services and Psychological First Aid, was intensified in the last academic year, and these activities will continue into 2026/2027.

Meanwhile, the Minister stated that the education sector ended the last academic year with improved results across the major exams – Primary Exit Profile (PEP), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

“Jamaica’s children did so well despite so much being thrown at them. With that outstanding performance of our students, teachers, and parents, I am really excited by the potential the 2026/2027 academic year offers,” she said.

“Our optimism for the new school year is matched by the investments we are making in the education system and, most importantly, the investment in every child. Operational support to schools has increased by over $835 million. Jamaica’s schools have received on average a 55 per cent increase in funding,” she added.

Dr. Morris Dixon further noted that institutions at the infant and primary level and special education institutions received even more.

“I am really pleased to report that all schools received the first tranche of their increased operational funding in June 2026… well before the start of the school year,” she said.