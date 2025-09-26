More Stakeholder Participation in Judicial Case Management System e-Filing Project

Judge of Appeal, Hon. Justice Paulette Williams, says the Court will be “injecting fresh energy” into the Judicial Case Management System e-filing project by expanding the number of stakeholder participation in the initiative.

Justice Williams stated that two newly recruited daily entry clerks will be deployed to place sustained focus on the system.

“We hope to have training with more attorneys at law in the use of the system and the Department of Correctional Services who needs to be brought on board, especially in relation to criminal appeals, [and] you can well imagine they are not where we want them to be as yet,” she said.

Justice Williams was speaking at the opening of the Michaelmas Term of the Court of Appeal on September 22, held at Courtroom 1, Court of Appeal, in Kingston

The Judicial Case Management System e-filing project was launched in April of 2024. The platform is designed to facilitate jury selection management, case flow and scheduling, and transcript production.

Meanwhile, Justice Williams said the Court has sought to implement its strategic plan in seeking to fulfil its mission, which is to serve all stakeholders with integrity and fairness by delivering sound timely judgement and other official services in a healthy and fulfilling work environment.

“We therefore continue to benefit from the sustained work and initiatives of our various internal committees, namely the social affairs committee, the occupational safety and health committee, the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) improvement team, the budget committee and rewards and recognition committee,” she added.