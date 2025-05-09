More Persons Visiting Health Centres

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says that more persons are going to health centres for services.

“Our policy is geared towards shifting focus to one where more people will use the community health centres to get service, whether for prevention or basic curative services, rather than always running to the hospital. We are looking at the numbers and they are suggesting that the policy is working,” the Minister said.

Dr. Tufton was delivering the main address at the reopening of the renovated Aenon Town Health Centre in Clarendon, on May 8.

The Minister noted that close to $10 million was spent to refurbish the health centre and is the largest sum spent on the facility in 20 years. He said staff and citizens should be proud of it, as it would enhance their working and waiting environment.

Dr. Tufton said that the exact statistics of persons going to health centres would be made public soon, adding that that was the intention of the policy, because it is easier for residents to go to health centres.

“Once people are going to a health centre, it means they are engaged in more prevention measures rather than curing illnesses. At a health centre, you will get a doctor or nurse who will say, ‘let me check your blood pressure, blood sugar level and if you’re diabetic let me see what you are eating, because we want to keep it stable’. We don’t want to wait until you have a heart attack and end up in A&E at May Pen Hospital,” he told the residents.

He said that Operation Refresh, under which the centre was rehabilitated, even with limited expenditure, was restoring credibility to the island’s health centres, some 100 of which would be fixed.

The Minister urged critics of the programme to stop and think about the benefits to the Jamaican people.

Meanwhile, Director, Institutional Benefits, Projects and Maintenance for the National Health Fund (NHF), Richard Allen, said the organisation is proud to have supported the work done at Aenon Town.

“This is not just paint on walls or tiles on floors; it’s about restoring dignity to spaces where people receive care, where mothers bring children and the elderly come for check-ups. We understand that the healthcare starts at the community level, and when a community has access to clean, safe and a welcoming health centre, it sends a message that you matter, your health and future matter,” Mr. Allen said.

The Type One health centre operates three days weekly and offers the following services – child health, antenatal, family planning, pap smear tests and home visits.