More Opportunities For Real Estate Practitioners

Jamaican real estate practitioners are being positioned to access more international markets and overseas investment opportunities, through the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation.

This follows the recent partnership between the Real Estate Training Institute and the CCIM Institute. The CCIM designation programme will become available in July.

Speaking with JIS News, President of the CCIM Institute, Adam Palmer, said the designation will help position local professionals to access international markets and engage more effectively with overseas investors.

“It will help [real estate professionals] substantially. As cross-border investing relies on capital and capital sees no borders, that positions Jamaica to benefit from the global brand awareness and recognition that CCIM offers,” Mr. Palmer said.

He added that investing beyond national borders has become increasingly common, with global investors seeking opportunities in different markets across the world.

“The days and the years of borders being prohibitive to investing outside of whatever country a single investor lives are behind us. Cross-border investing continues to be more and more popular with every day. We do not see that trend slowing down one bit,” he stressed.

Mr. Palmer explained that the CCIM designation carries global recognition and credibility, which can help Jamaican professionals connect with international investment networks and opportunities.

He added that the current focus is on preparing local professionals to take advantage of these emerging opportunities.

“This is step one. Educating professionals here in Jamaica and putting them in the best position to be equipped to make changes is where we’re at today, and we’re very excited about it,” Mr. Palmer said.