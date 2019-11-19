More Men Needed As Mentors For At-Risk Male Adolescents

Story Highlights A call is being made for more men to be mentors for at-risk male adolescents in Jamaica.

The mentors are required for an upcoming mentorship programme, #Mentorme2020, an initiative of the Bureau of Gender Affairs, a division of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

Speaking at this year’s International Men’s Day (IMD) church service at Fellowship Tabernacle in Kingston, on Sunday (November 17), Minister without Portfolio, Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., said the programme will focus on adolescent males who are at risk of not contributing towards the Vision 2030 National Development Plan.

“We will assign mentors to each participant and track their progress over a specific period, as well as promote a robust and sustained social protection strategy,” he said.

Senator Charles Jr., who represented Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Minister, Olivia Grange, implored men who are positively contributing to society to take the time to mentor more young men.

The Senator said that the BGA’s Special Service Desk for men provides sensitisation and awareness-raising on a range of issues that affect men and boys.

Additionally, he said it serves to forge partnerships with men’s groups and other key stakeholders, “to help address the challenges which confront men and boys to foster positive masculinity”.

“Support has been provided to situate men in the gender discourse locally, as well as support the involvement of men to eliminate gender-based violence,” he said.

Men and boys will be celebrated at a special function on International Men’s Day, scheduled to take place at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, on November 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Other activities include a wellness expo at the Rudolph Elder Park in Morant Bay, St. Thomas on Friday, November 22, beginning at 10:00 a.m., and pinning of the male Parliamentarians and Senators at Gordon House, Kingston, on November 19, at 2:00 p.m.

The events are being organised by the Bureau of Gender Affairs, in collaboration with key stakeholders, under the theme ‘Building Strong Men through Health and Wellness: Balance di Ting’.