More Low-income NHT Contributors to Access Grant

Effective July 1, low-income contributors to the National Housing Trust (NHT) will have a greater opportunity to access financial assistance, through the organisation’s expanded Home Grant facility.

The Grant, which provides up to $3.5 million, was previously limited to contributors earning less than $18,000 weekly.

However, Assistant General Manager for Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Dwayne Berbick, said the income ceiling will be raised to $30,000 per week, allowing more persons to qualify under the NHT’s zero per cent income band.

“With the constant changes in the minimum wage, the NHT has taken the position of not pegging the home grant to the minimum wage,” he explained.

Applicants must have contributed to the NHT for at least seven years to be eligible for the grant. The move forms part of the Trust’s commitment to supporting homeownership among Jamaicans who fall within lower income brackets.

Mr. Berbick also disclosed that the Trust will allow qualified contributors who have stalled home construction projects, to access the Home Grant facility as part of an expanded effort to support successful home completion.

Under the revised policy, contributors who have halted construction for two years or more and have already maximised their loan benefits will be considered for additional assistance.

“In instances where individuals do qualify for a loan, and that amount is still not enough to bring the unit to what we call a habitable state, the NHT may in those circumstances offer you both that loan amount and also the grant to assist you in completing the structure,” Mr. Berbick informed JIS News.

“The NHT will also offer this expanded use of the home grant to pensioners who are in that similar position where they have now reached a pensionable age, they are unable to complete their structure, and they do qualify,” he added.

This development underscores the NHT’s focus on inclusivity and ensuring that vulnerable contributors can finish building their homes and move into secure housing.