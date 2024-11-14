More Local Labs Urged to Get Certified to Int’l Standard

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, is calling for more local laboratories to get certified to international standard.

He noted that certification by JANAAC Global Accreditation, the Hazardous Substances Regulatory Authority (HSRA) or the National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ), signals to the global marketplace that the entities are operating at the highest level.

“Certification affirms your readiness to meet the highest demands in quality, ensuring Jamaica’s standing in international markets,” Senator Hill said.

“It’s not a requirement by law, but it’s a business requirement if you’re going to be internationally successful. Every lab in Jamaica worth its name and salt must get accredited… because unless your labs are at the highest quality, you will not be doing the kind of work that is accepted on the international market.

“When you consider that JAANAC will give you an accreditation that’s accepted by the Food and Drug Administration, it’s worth your business to do it,” the Minister pointed out.

Senator Hill was addressing the National Certification Body of Jamaica’s (NCBJ) certification ceremony at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Wednesday (November 13) to recognise the entity’s nine newest certified clients.

The event was in observance of World Quality Week 2024 under the theme: ‘Quality: From Compliance to Performance’.

During the ceremony, ISO 9001: 2015 certification was presented to the Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA), Global Laboratory and Epidemiology Systems Strengthening Network, Department of Cooperatives and Friendly Societies, Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited and Trade Board Limited.

In addition, Complete Healthcare Solutions Limited received ISO 22000: 2018 certification, while Electrical Industries Group Limited, Dreampack Caribbean Limited (Trinidad and Tobago) and the Pouch Company (Trinidad and Tobago) were recognised through the National Certification Mark Programme and the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) Certification Programme.

Senator Hill lauded the companies on their achievements, and reiterated the Government’s commitment to creating an environment where certified companies can excel in local and global markets.

“Our policies and partnerships support businesses in their journey towards certification, enhancing our economy and strengthening our global reputation. We encourage more companies to pursue certification and to also prioritise productivity, elevate profitability,” he said.

“I love Jamaica; we cannot get rich unless we are standing tall in international markets. So you will hear me constantly push that, and it’s necessary for us to comply and perform at that level,” Senator Hill added.

Manager, NCBJ, Navenia Wellington Ford, in her address, said the nine new clients represent companies in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

She informed that eGov Jamaica, the Overseas Examinations Commission and LNW Environmental Inc (Barbados) were previously awarded certificates.

“Achieving certification to international standard is no small feat. As we present these certificates, remember this is not just a recognition of where you have been, but a challenge to where you are headed. Certification is not the finish line, it’s the launchpad. It signals to the world that your company is serious about being the best, not just for today, but for tomorrow and beyond,” Mrs. Wellington Ford pointed out.

She urged the businesses to continue transforming the way quality is regarded, “not just as an obligation, but as an opportunity to innovate, inspire and excel.”