More Jamaicans Taking a Stand Against Human Trafficking

More Jamaicans are taking a stand against human trafficking by calling the National Children’s Registry’s 211 toll-free line to report suspected cases.

This encouraging trend was revealed by Detective Inspector Kimesha Gordon of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Anti-Trafficking in Persons Vice Squad.

The development coincides with the observance of World Day against Trafficking in Persons on Wednesday (July 30) under the theme ‘Human Trafficking is Organised Crime – End the Exploitation’.

Inspector Gordon told JIS News that most of the reports received by the Vice Squad come from the 211 line.

“Most of our investigations stem from anonymous reports that we receive from the National Children’s Registry via their 211 toll-free line. Jamaicans are responding, and they do so by making these calls to the line. Once they make that report, it is passed on to the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit and we launch investigations into these reports that take us all across the country,” she explained.

According to the officer, 64 suspected trafficking cases were reported between 2024 and 2025, leading to the identification of 34 individuals, including 13 confirmed victims and 21 suspected victims.

Detective Inspector Gordon noted that, despite the reports, arrests and prosecutions are rare, “because victims will deny that they are, in fact, victims”.

She said the JCF’s investigations during this period resulted in six arrests and charges related to child trafficking.

“All six persons were brought before the courts… five of (the cases) involved sexual exploitation,” the officer added.

Inspector Gordon noted that sex trafficking remains the predominant form of exploitation, particularly affecting women and minor girls, though cases of labour exploitation and domestic servitude have also been reported.

“What we are seeing is that children from unstable backgrounds and those who lack economic opportunities are most vulnerable. Social inequalities also increase vulnerability to trafficking,” she said, adding that children account for 70 per cent of victims identified in Jamaica.

The JCF Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit remains committed to combatting trafficking across the island and is calling on all Jamaicans to play their part in protecting the nation’s children.