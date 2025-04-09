More Jamaicans Benefiting from Tourism

Jamaica’s tourism continues to thrive, reaching more citizens through job creation and business opportunities, says Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism, Hon. Delano Seiveright.

Speaking with JIS News, Mr. Seiveright reminded that in 2024, Jamaica welcomed an impressive 4.3 million visitors, generating a remarkable US$4.3 billion in earnings.

This substantial economic contribution, he said, underscores the sector’s role as a vital growth engine, fueled by strategic planning, robust public-private partnerships, and a strong commitment to innovation.

Minister Seiveright said that the success is not merely reflected in numbers but in the lives transformed through investment, employment, and empowerment.

“Major developments in the tourism landscape are reshaping Jamaica’s economy. Notable projects include the opening of 1,000 rooms at Princess Resorts in Hanover, with another 1,000 rooms set to follow soon,” he pointed out.

“Other significant additions to the hospitality sector include the Riu Palace Aquarelle in Trelawny, which recently opened 753 rooms, and plans for new developments at Grand Palladium, Unico Resort, Hard Rock, and Moon Palace, among others,” he added.

The Tourism State Minister said that these expansions represent thousands of new rooms and job opportunities, benefiting businesses of all sizes from local farmers to major suppliers.

He said that perhaps the most transformative aspect of “Jamaica’s tourism revolution” is the impact of the Airbnb phenomenon, growing from 59,500 guests in 2017 to more than 800,000 guests in 2024, generating more than $32 billion in earnings for property owners across the country.

“This dramatic increase signifies the democratisation of tourism, enabling everyday Jamaicans to participate in and benefit from the industry,” Mr. Seiveright said.

“From Trench Town to Treasure Beach and Portland to Negril, locals are opening their doors, sharing their culture, and showcasing their talents with visitors from around the globe. This shift towards community-based tourism exemplifies a new model that empowers residents and fosters economic growth at the grassroots level,” he noted further.

Mr. Seiveright contended that the Airbnb revolution is not just about tourism but also about creating sustainable livelihoods and fostering a sense of pride among Jamaicans.

“The influx of tourists has led to increased demand for local products and services, benefiting farmers, artisans, and small business owners alike,” he pointed out.

He said that the Government remains committed to supporting this growth through continued investment in infrastructure and promoting Jamaica as a premier destination for both leisure and adventure, adding that with plans for further enhancements to transportation networks and visitor services, the outlook for Jamaica’s tourism industry is brighter than ever.

Mr. Seiveright said as the sector continues to thrive, the focus will remain on innovation and inclusivity, ensuring that “all Jamaicans can be part of this vibrant and lucrative industry”.

“A thriving tourism sector is one that uplifts communities, creates jobs, and transforms lives, making Jamaica a beacon of opportunity in the Caribbean. The message is clear. Jamaica’s tourism industry is not only a cornerstone of the economy but also a powerful force for social change,” he said.