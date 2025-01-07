More Focus on Transformation Agenda at the Education Ministry in 2025 – PS

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, said 2025 is set to be a transformative year, marked by good relations, professional growth and fiscal accountability.

In her New Year’s message, she pointed out that the Ministry is focusing on increased efficiency through the integration of information and communications technology (ICT) aligned to the transformation agenda.

Key initiatives include the automation of critical operational processes such as pension management, staff recruitment, and the evaluation of teacher qualifications, which will improve service delivery and alleviate long-standing challenges.

Initiatives to be rolled out in 2025 include the highly anticipated Education Management Information System (EMIS), aimed at enhancing the tracking of student performance, attendance and behaviour.

According to Dr. Troupe, the EMIS is more than just a technological upgrade; it is a commitment to fostering excellence in education.

Additionally, several divisions within the Ministry are collaborating towards efficiency and accountability, including the Planning and Development Division, the Division of School Services, the National School Improvement Team, and the Corporate Services Division.

Their collective efforts reflect the Ministry’s dedication to creating a resilient and responsive educational environment, Dr. Troupe noted.

“Transformation requires courage and the willingness to step beyond our comfort zones. We will uphold the culture of care, excellence and service that defines the Ministry and continue to make a difference,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary described 2024 as a remarkable year for the Ministry, characterised by courage, resilience, and significant achievements.

She commended her staff for their selfless commitment, which has been the cornerstone of the Ministry’s success.

“Despite facing uncertainties and the high demands of our stakeholders, you met every challenge with grace and determination. The growing confidence from the public in our work is a testament to your tireless efforts,” she said.

The Ministry is committed to formulating and implementing policies that advance education and youth initiatives in Jamaica. It continually works to deliver a high-quality educational experience that empowers students and cultivates a culture of excellence.