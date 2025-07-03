More Focus on the Elderly to Yield Positive Results

Increased focus on elderly care and integration of the elderly in Jamaica’s society, is expected to yield positive outcomes for the country.

Currently, there are more than 320,000 senior citizens in Jamaica, with data from the Ministry of Health and Wellness indicating a continued increase in numbers as the years progress.

Consultant Psychiatrist, Senator Dr. Saphire Longmore, speaking in a recent interview with JIS News, said it is important to preserve intergenerational relationships, as youth can benefit immensely from the wisdom and identity grounding that comes from engaging with their elders.

“How do we ensure that their ancestry is known to their younger generations? This is critical in today’s society because, and I’ll speak broadly, one of the issues that we recognise is that our youth are lost as to who they are,” she said.

“I think there is a significant need for the linkages across the age groups, with our elderly directly helping with the care of our young and our youth. That is how we can help our children and our young people recognise their roots and who they are,” the Senator added.

Dr. Longmore, who is also a member of the Special Select Committee of the Senate appointed to review a Private Member’s Motion on the proposal for an Elderly Care and Protection Act, said the elderly possess decades of experience, knowledge and wisdom that can be harnessed.

“A significant reflection of our society’s success is how we care for our most vulnerable and at-risk population. Within our healthcare system, [we see] the retirement of doctors who are very seasoned at their craft and at that time when they are transitioning out of the workspace is when their experience could be so very valuable,” the Senator said.

“[We need to examine] how we can utilise these assets and not relegate them to say, oh, you are out of commission; you’re no longer useful. We can enhance those abilities and put them to use, still valuing them and showing – especially our youth – the value in the aged. I think we need to, as much as possible, make that effort to ensure that these mechanisms are put in place,” she emphasised.