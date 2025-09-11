More Emphasis Being Placed on Children with Autism

Jamaica’s capacity to identify and support children with autism has been bolstered by a groundbreaking three-year training initiative that continued into its second phase at the St. Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital in St. Ann, on Wednesday, September 10.

Dubbed the Autism and Developmental Needs Skills Training for Caregivers and Families, the programme will create a core of 10 master trainers who will in turn train others across the island to build a sustainable network of experts.

The programme is being carried out under the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Caregiver Skills Training (CST) framework.

It is being made possible through a partnership among the Sandals Foundation, Autism Speaks, The Bob and Rita Marley Foundation, and The Colour of Autism Foundation.

Speaking to journalists, Executive Director of the Sandals Foundation, Heidi Clarke, said the training is designed to make autism support more accessible across Jamaica by equipping those already working with children and families to provide practical tools and strategies.

“These 10 master trainers are going to be able to go back out into the communities and train other people to kind of spread the effect, getting it into every corner in Jamaica, so that we’re able to help identify [autistic] children and help their parents, teachers and caregivers to be able to understand how to deal with them,” she explained.

The Sandals Foundation and Sandals Resorts International have committed a total of US$162,000 in cash and kind support towards the entire three-year endeavour.

This investment covers online training, technical support, stipends for trainees, printed materials, transportation, and accommodation for the capacity-building sessions.

“Mico University College is directly in contact with all of the various [master trainers] in the respective organisations. They’re the ones who identified the people who are going to be trained,” Mrs. Clarke noted.

“So, it’s everybody from Early Stimulation to the Montego Bay Autism Centre, among other institutions, that are spreading autism awareness and support across the country,” she added.

One of the trainees, Sandrea Long-White, Project Manager at Community Based Rehabilitation Jamaica, noted that the training is particularly valuable for rural communities where her organisation works directly with families in their homes.

In fact, it is important to equip parents living in rural Jamaica with the skills to manage the daily challenges of raising a child with autism, to ease the overwhelming and uncertain pressures, she noted.

“So, one of the key takeaways from the training, thus far, is that whatever the child can do, we focus on that and build on that strength that the child has. That’s something that we need to teach our parents to recognise, the little achievements that our disabled children can do to build their skill to help them in their development,” Mrs. Long-White underscored.

In the meantime, Head of Special Education at The Mico University College, Michele Meredith, pointed out that the three-year programme will be certified.

Ms. Meredith said it will combine the WHO’s packaged content with components from The Mico’s own special education courses to give graduates a recognisable certification in the field.

Moreover, after the initial three-year cycle, funded by the Sandals Foundation, The Mico University College will take over the programme as a formal extramural offering, she noted.

The second phase of the programme will run from September 8 to 12. In addition to the trainers, six families will also participate in the sessions.

Since 2016, some 35 Caregiver Skills Training (CST) sites have been implemented worldwide, certifying more than 250 master trainers, with language translations under way to include 10 additional languages.